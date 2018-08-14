REPORT: Alshon Jeffery might not suit up for Eagles season-opener

By: Ben Parsons

Former Gamecock Alshon Jeffery is far from a lock to be ready for the Philadelphia Eagles home-opener against the Atlanta Falcons.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that due to the timing of Jeffery’s shoulder surgery following Super Bowl LII, it is unlikely that he will be available for the opener on September 6.

There is also a possibility that Jeffery could remain on the physically unable to perform list to start the year, which would result in the veteran missing at least the first six weeks of the season.

Jeffery, who signed a $52 million extension with the Eagles in December, was instrumental in the Eagles championship run catching three touchdowns in the NFC Championship and Super Bowl.