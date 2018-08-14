SC State continues practices this week

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO) — The Bulldogs wrapped up their ninth fall practice, just a few days after completing their first scrimmage this past Saturday.

“We had a chance to look at some film and evaluate the new players after Saturday’s scrimmage,” said head coach Buddy Pough. “I saw some signs of improvement but I also notice some things we need to improve on quickly. The one thing that gives me hope that we are going to be a pretty good football team is the enthusiasm of the players we have out here.”

Pough stated, “I like what I see from special teams, especially our kicking game. We should be a lot better this season in previous years. We have two new kickers that will help us tremendous along with Preseason All-MEAC punter Cliff Benjamin, Jr.”

The Bulldogs return to the field on Tuesday (Aug.14th) afternoon at 2:30 p.m., Wednesday (Aug. 15th ) at 9:30 a.m., Thursday afternoon at 2:30 p.m. and Friday (Aug. 17th ) in a 9:30 a.m. morning session, all in full gear before their second preseason scrimmage on Saturday (Aug. 18th ) at 10:30 a.m.

The annual “Meet the Players Day/Fan Fest,” hosted by The S.T.A.T.E Club, is set for Saturday, Aug. 25, from 3 p.m.-6 p.m. School supplies will be given away by Bulldog coaches and players to the first 120 kids in attendance.

Five (5) former Bulldogs will be inducted into the 2018 South Carolina State Hall of Fame during a special induction Ceremony Friday, Sept. 14th at Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center. Tickets are still available at $50 per person or $450 per table (10). For more information, contact the SC State Ticket Office.

Season tickets for S.C. State’s five-game home schedule remain available. Reserved seating is available and may be purchased by contacting the S.C. State Ticket Office by phone at 803-536-8579 or online at www.scsuathletics.com.