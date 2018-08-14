Swinney planning to play multiple QBs to start Clemson’s season

CLEMSON, S.C. (WOLO) – Following a strong showing in Saturday’s first fall scrimmage, Dabo Swinney continues to be impressed by the progression of Clemson’s quarterbacks as kickoff to the 2018 season inches closer.

While he’s not in position to name a starter, the Tigers’ head coach did provide further details on his thought process after Monday’s practice.

“The one thing I can probably definitely say is regardless of how it plays out, I don’t see a situation early where we just play one guy,” Swinney said. “I mean, you’re gonna have some guys that deserve to play. This is a situation where if somebody separates, its probably gonna take place in the games, because you talk about incredible competitors up to the task. And I’m really proud of how they’re competing and we’ll keep grinding it out. We got a ways to go.”

“Kelly’s done nothing to lose the job. He came out of spring first, he’s done nothing to lose the job. He’s had a great camp. But we may go in the tank next week – I have no idea,” Swinney added. “Trevor has done nothing to lose ground. I mean, he’s continued to improve. And then Chase Brice has probably made the most improvement from where he was in the spring. He’s probably the most improved. I’m just really pleased with those guys, I really am. So we’ll see how it plays out. If we played today, we wouldn’t just play one guy. And I ain’t worried about what anyone else does, I’m worried about Clemson.