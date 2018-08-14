What Muschamp liked from the Gamecocks’ Monday scrimmage

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — Though the Gamecocks committed a few penalties, including an offsides call during Monday’s scrimmage, USC head coach Will Muschamp was overly pleased with Carolina’s performance Monday afternoon at Williams-Brice Stadium.

“We had 150 snaps and we kicked off at noon just like our first ball game,” Muschamp said. “I’m very pleased with some of the intangible qualities you gotta have to have a good football team.”

Muschamp and the Gamecocks kick the season off against Coastal Carolina on September 1. That leaves 19 days for the Gamecocks to clean up mistakes before the season-opener, but right now, there’s not much to complain about, especially at Carolina’s deepest position on the roster: wide receiver.

“I thought Josh Vann caught the ball well,” said Muschamp. “Shi (Smith) continues to have a good camp. Bryan Edwards made a one-handed catch under pretty good coverage, so I was pleased with that.”

USC’s running back battle continues to heat up with Rico Dowdle still taking the first team snaps, followed by Ty’Son Williams and AJ Turner.

“It’s been fun to watch those guys compete. The more productive players you have, the more competition it creates, and the more consistency in their performance it promotes on your football team.”

The Gamecocks took the day off Tuesday but get back on the field for practice Wednesday morning.