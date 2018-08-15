A’ja Wilson, Aces host Liberty Wednesday with playoff hopes on line

LAS VEGAS, NV — After nearly three months and 31 games, the Las Vegas Aces are as close to a playoff berth as they have been all year long, and thanks to the Dallas Wings’ loss to Connecticut last night, Las Vegas now controls its own destiny. If they win their remaining three games, beginning withtonight’s 7 pm PT home tilt with the New York Liberty, the Aces will secure the eighth and final WNBA playoff spot.

The Aces have three games remaining on their regular season schedule, while the Wings have two. This includes a Friday, August 17 meeting between the two teams in Dallas.

Las Vegas struggled after the All-Star break, dropping five straight games, including the now infamous forfeit against the Washington Mystics. However, the Aces righted the ship on Saturday with an 18-point win over the Indiana Fever.

New York enters tonight’s game having lost 10 straight, including an eight-point loss at Los Aneles last night. The Liberty have just one double-digit scorer in Tina Charles who averages 20.1 points per game.

New York has the second least efficient offense in the W averaging 96.8 points per 100 possessions. They rank 11th in field goal percentage, 11th in three-point field goal percentage, and turn the ball over a league-high 18.7 percent of their possessions.

On the defensive end, The Liberty own the third least efficient defense, allowing 105.2 points per 100 possessions. They allow the second most made three-pointers per game in the league, but hold opponents to just 43.5 percent shooting from the field overall.

Las Vegas has won the two previous meetings this season between the clubs, including an 88-78 victory back on June 22. Kayla McBride led the Aces with 27 points, while A’ja Wilson added 20, and Dearica Hamby chipped in with 16 of the bench.