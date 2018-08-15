Fireflies announce 2019 schedule

COLUMBIA, S.C. — In conjunction with the South Atlantic League, the Columbia Fireflies have released the schedule for the fourth season of professional baseball at Spirit Communications Park in downtown Columbia.

2019 Columbia Fireflies Schedule

The Columbia Fireflies open the 2019 season at Spirit Communications Park on Thursday, April 4, 2019, against one of their Southern Division rivals, the Charleston RiverDogs (New York Yankees). The contest kicks off Columbia’s first seven-game homestand of the year, which includes a four-game series with Charleston, followed by a three-game set with the Rome Braves (Atlanta Braves).

”The planning of our fourth season at Spirit Communications Park has already begun,” said Fireflies team President John Katz. “This has been an incredible home for us to play baseball in Columbia, and we can’t wait to introduce a host of new, exciting promotions and theme nights to our fans in the coming months.”

The Fireflies play a 140-game schedule in the South Atlantic League, with 70 home games played at Spirit Communications Park – the 2016 Ballpark Digest Ballpark of the Year. Check out the highlights of the 2019 home schedule:

12 Budweiser Thirsty Thursdays ™

11 Friday night games

night games 11 Saturday night games

night games 10 Splash Day Sundays

The Fireflies will play home games on Mother’s Day (Sunday, May 12 vs. Rome) and Father’s Day (Sunday, June 16 vs. Lexington) in 2019. The annual Independence Day celebration will be held on Wednesday, July 3 vs. Greenville.

Game times and the 2019 promotional schedule will be announced in the fall.

2019 Season Ticket Packages – Current season ticket members will have a priority period to renew and reserve their same seat locations for 2019. Following that period, season tickets will be available to the general public. Fans interested in a new ticket package may contact the Fireflies at 803-726-HITS to be added to the priority list.