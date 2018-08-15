Five Gamecocks named to SEC watch list

Birmingham, Ala. – Late Wednesday morning the Southeastern Conference announced its soccer coaches’ preseason watch list. The University of South Carolina had five players named to the list which includes Elexa Bahr , Grace Fisk , Mikayla Krzeczowski , Jackie Schaefer and Luciana Zullo .

Bahr returns for the Gamecocks coming off her sophomore season in which she was second on the team in goals (8) and points (17). Bahr was second on the team in game-winning goals with four, just one behind All-American Savannah McCaskill .

Zullo is South Carolina’s second attacking player on the watch list, returning after a freshman season where she scored five goals and added three assists. As a freshman, Zullo came up in big moments for the Garnet and Black. She netted two goals in the final 13 minutes to help the Gamecocks defeat Mississippi State in overtime. She also scored the game-winner against Wisconsin in the second round of the NCAA tournament.

Back in goal, Krzeczowski will get back to work in 2018. The junior enters the season in sight of a few goalkeeper milestones at South Carolina. She sits at 25 shutouts in her career, just six away from tying the most in South Carolina history. She also has made 112 saves in her career, good enough for seventh most in program history.

Helping Krzeczowski on the defensive end is Fisk, the Gamecocks captain. Although she is currently playing in the FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup in France, she has gained much attention for her play with her native country England. Fisk was recently named to the MAC Hermann Watch, and enters 2018 looking to defend her SEC Defensive Player of the Year honor she received last season.

Alongside Fisk on the Gamecocks deep backline is Schaefer. As a freshman in 2017, Schaefer appeared in all 21 matches, making 20 starts. She helped South Carolina rank first in the SEC and ninth nationally in goals against (0.47) and helped set a new single-season record with 16 shutouts. She will be no newcomer to big moments in 2018 as she played all 90 minutes of action in five of the Gamecocks six NCAA Tournament matches.

The Gamecocks will begin the regular season on Friday Aug. 17 at 7:00 p.m. against Fordham at Stone Stadium. You can follow the Gamecocks on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram so you do not miss any content during the 2018 season.

