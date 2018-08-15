Former Gamecock second baseman added to Mark Kingston’s staff

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — A former Gamecock has a new gig with his old team.

USC great Justin Row, who played second base at Carolina, has joined Mark Kingston’s staff as an undergraduate assistant, according to the school.

Row’s responsibilities will begin during the spring semester in January.

Row, who led the Gamecocks in batting average in 2018, went undrafted last June, but was picked up by the Tampa Bay Rays. A prior surgery in 2014 caused him to fail his MLB physical, leading him back to Columbia.

Row helped the Gamecocks get back to the Super Regionals of the NCAA Tournament in June. He finished the season batting .347 with 7 home runs and 25 RBI.