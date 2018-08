Major water line break reported in Silverstreet area

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) According to the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office, there is a major water line break in the Silverstreet area. This is affecting Silverstreet Road, Trinity Church Road, Greentree Road and surrounding areas.

We’re told there is no health hazard to the public, but the water outage will continue until the repair is completed.