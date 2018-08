Man wanted in connection to Sumter deadly shooting captured in Florida

SUMTER, SC (WOLO)- Sumter county deputies captured a man wanted after a deadly shooting over the weekend.

Demetrius Alexander Brown was captured in Jacksonville,FL Wednesday night, according to Sumter County Spokesman, Ken Bell.

Brown was wanted in connection to the shooting death of Sharmine Pack at a auto store.

Details on Brown’s capture are set to be released on Thursday.