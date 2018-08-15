Middle Tennessee State hires former Gamecock as baseball assistant

First year Head Baseball Coach Jim Toman has finalized his initial staff with the addition of Volunteer Assistant Coach John Panchella. A graduate of The University of South Carolina, Panchella played four years with the Gamecocks.

“John is a rising young star in the coaching profession and was a very important part of the program at USC the past four years,” Toman said. “Everyone I spoke to at USC had nothing but great things to say about him. He will bring a bright, young baseball mind and a strong work ethic to the program and our players will instantly be able to relate to him. We are very excited about his decision to join our staff and program.”

Coach Panchella will work with the catchers and the outfielders, coach first base, and also assist Coach Kyle Bunn with the pitchers. He will also be the team’s camp director and oversee the stadium and managers.

“I’m very excited to be a part of the Blue Raider family,” Panchella said. “I’m extremely fortunate to have the opportunity to work with these coaches, who all have a great track record of success in college baseball.”

Panchella earned a degree in Finance last spring at South Carolina.