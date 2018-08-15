No. 11 Clemson picked second in Atlantic in preseason ACC poll

CLEMSON, S.C. – The Clemson men’s soccer team was picked to finish second in the Atlantic Division in 2018, a spot above their 2017 finish, according to a preseason vote of the conference’s 12 head coaches. Clemson received four first-place votes in the division, placing it behind reigning ACC Champion Wake Forest, which was picked as the Atlantic Division favorite with eight first-place votes. North Carolina was voted both the Coastal Division favorite as well as the frontrunner for the overall conference champion.

The Tigers earned a preseason ranking of No. 11 by the United Soccer Coaches, making them one of seven ACC teams ranked in the top 25. Clemson’s 2018 regular season slate features matchups with four of those teams (No. 3 North Carolina, No. 5 Wake Forest, No. 6 Louisville, No. 15 Virginia), and an exhibition against No. 10 Duke on the road last week yielded a 0-0 tie.

The matches against No. 5 Wake Forest and No. 15 Virginia are two highlights of Clemson’s home schedule that also includes contests against three in-state foes in Furman, College of Charleston and No. 18 Coastal Carolina.