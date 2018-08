Sumter deputies looking for suspect wanted on multiple attempted murder charges

SUMTER, SC (WOLO) – The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect wanted for multiple attempted murder charges.

SCSO says Donald Ray Richburg, 27, is wanted in connection to a shooting incident in June.

If you happen to know anything about his whereabouts, contact Investigator Stewart with the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 468-5740 or CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.