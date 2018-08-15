Tasty Tuesday: Heading back to the Old Country with Italian classics

Chef John Militello and Daniela Savone from Let's Cook Studio joined Tyler Ryan on a Tasty Tuesday

COLUMBIA SC (WOLO) – Chef John Militello and Daniela Savone from Let’s Cook Studio joined Tyler Ryan on a Tasty Tuesday, sharing a couple of authentic Italian dishes. Savone, who is an instructor at Let’s Cook, was also named one of the Top 40 Home Chef’s in the country after appearing on the Fox show Master Chef.

Savone shared these two recopies:

Nonna Agata’s Potato Gnocchi al Sugo di Pomodoro

Serves: 4

Cook & Prep Time: 1hr& 30mins

INGREDIENTS for the Gnocchi;

4 medium Idaho potatoes

2 egg yolks

1/4 cup extra Virgin olive oil

Salt

2 cups all purpose flour

INGREDIENTS for the sauce:

1/2 cup olive oil

4 cloves garlic peeled thinly sliced

1/2 Vidalia onion finely chopped

6 large leaves of fresh basil

1 large can San Marzano whole plum tomatoes crushed by hand

1 small can tomato paste

Salt & pepper to taste

1 cup freshly grated Pecorino Romano cheese

DIRECTIONS for sauce:

1. In a large saucepan heat olive oil over medium heat, add garlic and onions, sauté for about 2 minutes until golden

brown

2. Add crushed plum tomatoes, stir. Add the tomato paste, stir. Add a 1/2 cup water using the tomato can so any

excess tomato sauce is rinsed into the water. Lower heat to allow sauce to simmer for 30 minutes while stirring

occasionally

3. About 10 minutes before the sauce is done add 3 or 4 leaves of basil, season with salt and pepper to taste, stir

gently.

DIRECTIONS for Gnocchi;

1. Bring potatoes to a boil until tender, drain, cool off, peel off skin, and refrigerate for a few minutes

2. Break up the potatoes, mash well, and pass potatoes through a ricer spread out onto a hard wooden surface

3. Sift flour over the potatoes, build a mound with the potatoes and flour and make a well in the center

4. Add the egg yolks, olive oil, and 2 pinches of salt into the center of the well

5. With a fork beat the egg mixture while slowly incorporating the potatoes and flour. With one hand beat the egg

mixture while supporting the outside wall of the well

6. The dough will slowly begin to stick together into a ball. Clean the work surface, reflour the surface and knead the

dough with both hands for about 12 minutes, form a disk

7. Cut the dough into 4 equal parts. With the palms of your hands roll each ball of dough into a rope approximately 1

inch thick. With a Bakers knife cut the rope into 1/2 inch pieces (use your thumb print to measure each cut)

8. With both your index and middle finger gently roll each gnocchi with a quick little jerk of the wrist, giving each

gnocchi a tiny indent

9. Dust the gnocchi pieces with flour and spread them out on a parchment lined cookie sheet. Repeat these steps

with the rest of the dough.

10. Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil add gnocchi all at once, add a drop of olive oil, and stir gently so

they do not stick together. When the gnocchi float to the top it means they are done cooking. Remove the gnocchi

with a porforated spoon and serve immediately.

In a large serving bowl cover the bottom with sauce, add gnocchi, cover gnocchi with more sauce, top with 2 handfuls

of grated Pecorino Romano and toss all together gently. Garnish with a few leaves of fresh basil.

BUON APPETITO!!!

Veal Saltimbocca alla Romana with Roasted Rosemary Potatoes and Arugula Salad

Serves 4:

Cook Prep Time 20 mins

INGREDIENTS:

8 oz (2 oz each) veal cutlets preferably from the veal top round

1 cup chicken stock

16-24 thin slices Prosciutto

16 fresh sage leaves

1/2 cup flour

4 tbsp olive oil

8 tbsp unsalted butter

1/4 cup white cooking wine

8-10 toothpicks

Kosher salt& freshly ground black pepper

DIRECTIONS:

1. Use a meat mallet pound out the veal cutlets one at a time between 2 sheets of plastic wrap until each piece is 1/8"

thick

2. Lightly season with salt and pepper (very little salt is needed in this dish since prosciutto brings saltiness flavor to it

already)

3. Lay 2 to 3 thin slices of prosciutto on top of each piece of veal to adhere. Place 2 sage leaves on top of the

prosciutto and stitch them into the veal with a toothpick

4. Sift flour onto a large plate. Dredge each piece of veal in flour shake off any excess and set aside

5. Heat 2 tbsp olive oil and 2 tbsp of butter in a 12" skillet over medium high heat and cook turning once until

prosciutto side is crisp and veal is lightly browned; about 1 minute per side

6. Transfer the meat to a paper towel lined plate. Repeat with move olive oil and butter with remaining meat. Discard

toothpicks

7. Drain and discard the oil and butter from the skillet place over high heat, add wine scraping up the browned bits

until reduced by half (1-2 minutes) Add the stock reduce by half (about 3 minutes) stir in the remaining 4 tbsp of

butter reduce heat to medium. Return meat to pan cook 1-2 minutes turn once until sauce thickens

Serve with fresh arugula salad and chopped cherry tomatoes with a pinch of sea salt and freshly squeezed lemon

Buon appetito!!!

Roasted Rosemary Baby Potatoes

Serves: 4

Cook&Prep Time: 30 mins

INGREDIENTS:

2 lbs small potato baby Yukon gold or red skin

6 cloves garlic; cracked away from skin

Up to 3 tbsp extra Virgin olive oil

2 tbsp fresh rosemary leaves chopped

Sea salt & freshly ground black pepper

INGREDIENTS:

1. Preheat oven to 450 degrees

2. Halve the potatoes on a cookie sheet combine with cracked cloves of garlic coat with extra Virgin olive oil and

season with rosemary, sea salt and pepper

3. Place potatoes on center rack and roast for 20 minutes until just tender