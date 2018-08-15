This Gamecock advanced to match play at 118th U.S. Amateur

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. — Rising senior Ryan Stachler qualified for the match play portion of the 2018 U.S. Amateur Championship on Tuesday at Pebble Beach Golf Links. The Alpharetta, Ga., native punched his ticket to the round of 64 after finishing T-46th in stroke play at 3-over par.

Stachler was even par through 15 holes in the first round Monday at Spyglass Hill Golf Course, but finished 3-over thanks to a bogey on 16 and a double bogey on 18. He sat T-104th heading into Tuesday’s second round. He righted the ship in round two, shooting an even par 71 to rise up the leaderboard. Stachler had just two bogeys and carded a 2-under 33 on the front nine.

He’ll face Andrew Alligood (North Florida) at 3:50 p.m. ET in the round of 64 today. Alligood finished third in stroke play at 5-under. Daniel Hillier and Cole Hammer finished atop the leaderbaord in the 312-man stroke play field at 6-under.

Stachler is the first Gamecock to make the round of 64 since three-time All-American Matt NeSmith in 2015 at the 115th U.S. Amateur Championship. He was defeated by SMU’s Bryson DeChambeau in the round of 32 at Olympia Fields.