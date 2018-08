Water main break shuts down Clemson Road

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) According to the Columbia Fire Department, Clemson Road is closed due to a water main break. This is near Promenade Place and Village of Sandhills.

Officials say they expect the road to be closed for most of the day, and those who travel through the area should expect delays.

The Department of Transportation is currently working to fix the problem.

According to authorities, the water main break is not affecting homes in the area.