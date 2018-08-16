A’ja Wilson, Aces pull even with Dallas after 85-72 win over New York

LAS. VEGAS, NV — The Las Vegas Aces continue to control their own destiny in the race for the final WNBA playoff berth thanks to a 85-72 victory over the New York Liberty Wednesday.

That win drew Las Vegas even with Dallas at 14-18. If the Aces win their next two games, including a Friday, August 17 road trip to Dallas, they will make the postseason in their first season since moving to Las Vegas.

The Wings still own the tiebreaker over the Aces, however, and Dallas’ magic number remains at two—any combination of two Wings’ victories and Aces losses gives Dallas the final spot.

The Aces and Wings each have two games remaining on their regular season schedules, including a Friday, August 17 meeting between the two teams in Dallas.

A’ja Wilson (19 points) scored in double figures for the 31st straight time to start her WNBA career.