Ben Lippen’s rally falls short in season-opener at Byrnes
DARLINGTON (WOLO) — The James Reynolds era started with a Falcons loss Thursday night.
Reynolds, who was hired this offseason as the newest head football coach at Ben Lippen, saw his team down 20-0 to Trinity Byrnes, but guided the Falcons back to within one possession of the lead.
But in the end, the Titans prevailed, edging the Falcons 26-25 in the 2018 season-opener for both teams.
Ben Lippen now faces Pinewood Prep on the road next Friday.