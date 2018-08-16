Ben Lippen’s rally falls short in season-opener at Byrnes

DARLINGTON (WOLO) — The James Reynolds era started with a Falcons loss Thursday night.

Reynolds, who was hired this offseason as the newest head football coach at Ben Lippen, saw his team down 20-0 to Trinity Byrnes, but guided the Falcons back to within one possession of the lead.

But in the end, the Titans prevailed, edging the Falcons 26-25 in the 2018 season-opener for both teams.

Ben Lippen now faces Pinewood Prep on the road next Friday.