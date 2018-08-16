Former Gamecock Marquavius Lewis released by Buffalo

BUFFALO, NY (WOLO) — Marquavius Lewis, who played for the Gamecocks from 2015-2016, was released by the Buffalo Bills Wednesday, he confirmed to ABC Columbia Thursday night. The waiver came with an injury tag, which means if he clears waivers, he’ll revert to injured reserve.

Lewis told ABC Columbia that his injury is just a high ankle sprain, and he continues to recover nicely.

Lewis made 93 tackles during the 2015-16 seasons at South Carolina. He signed with the Bills as an undrafted free agent in 2017, but was on and off the team’s practice squad last year.