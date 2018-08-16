Four-star JUCO cornerback commits to South Carolina

Four-star JUCO transfer DJ Daniel shocked the recruiting world Thursday afternoon, choosing to commit to the Gamecocks over his home state’s Georgia Bulldogs.

we cocky ???????????? South Carolina here I come ???????? pic.twitter.com/yJYdhYbyNB — Dj Daniel ✨ (@djdaniel_14) August 16, 2018

The 6-foot, 180-pound Daniel, a transfer from Georgia Military College, made the decision in front of family, friends and teammates during a ceremony at his school.

“I had a motto of just doing something different to get to where I’ve never been before,” said Daniel Thursday. “I prayed and prayed and felt that this was it.”

Daniel registered 26 tackles with five pass breakups and three interceptions last season.

He chose USC over Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Tennessee and Georgia.

His commitment gives the Gamecocks 17 prospects for the class of 2019.