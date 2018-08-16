Josh Belk continues practicing and impressing

Mike Gillespie,

For the second-straight day, Clemson transfer Josh Belk practiced with the Gamecocks.

But his immediate future remains uncertain.

The 6-foot-3, 310-pound Belk is waiting for the NCAA to decide if he can play this season or if he must sit out the one year required for transfers. The only exception: Belk never played a down at Clemson and announced his transfer back in the spring.

Despite Belk not knowing if he can suit up, he’s still impressing his teammates.

“He’s a big body,” senior guard Zack Bailey said. “You’ve got to go. There’s no slowing him down. He’s sticking blocks very well and from what I saw of him he had an awesome practice.”

Share

Related

New Gamecock volleyball coach trying to guide USC ...
WATCH: Four-star JUCO cornerback commits to South ...
Jake Bentley named to Manning Award watch list
Go inside the Gamecocks Wednesday practice

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android