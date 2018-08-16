Josh Belk continues practicing and impressing

For the second-straight day, Clemson transfer Josh Belk practiced with the Gamecocks.

But his immediate future remains uncertain.

The 6-foot-3, 310-pound Belk is waiting for the NCAA to decide if he can play this season or if he must sit out the one year required for transfers. The only exception: Belk never played a down at Clemson and announced his transfer back in the spring.

Despite Belk not knowing if he can suit up, he’s still impressing his teammates.

“He’s a big body,” senior guard Zack Bailey said. “You’ve got to go. There’s no slowing him down. He’s sticking blocks very well and from what I saw of him he had an awesome practice.”