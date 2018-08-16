Unidentified man seen in child porn video wanted by FBI

(WOLO) – The Federal Bureau of Investigations wants the public’s help identifying a man who may have critical information regarding a child victim in an ongoing sexual exploitation investigation.

According to the FBI, the man, known only as John Doe 40, was seen in a video with a child. John Doe 40 is described as a white male, likely between the ages of 30 and 40 years old. He appears to be heavyset with dark-colored hair. John Doe 40 could be heard speaking English in the video.

The video was first noted by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in October of 2017. The video is believed to have been produced before then.

Anyone with information to provide should submit a tip online at https://tips.fbi.gov/, or call the FBI’s toll-free tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324). The public is reminded no charges have been filed in this case and the pictured individual is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

This individual is being sought as part of the FBI’s Operation Rescue Me and Endangered Child Alert Program (ECAP) initiatives, both of which represent strategic partnerships between the FBI and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.