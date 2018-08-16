SC State continues fall practices Thursday

South Carolina State still in the installation phase worked on offensive and defensive schemes along with special teams, in preparation for their season-opener against Georgia Southern on Sept. 1st in Statesboro, GA on ESPN+.

Head coach Buddy Pough noted, “We still have a lot of work to do but hopefully we can limit our mistakes and see some improvement during the second scrimmage.

The Bulldogs return to the field Friday and Friday (Aug. 17th ) in a 9:30 a.m. morning session, all in full gear before their second preseason scrimmage on Saturday (Aug. 18th ) at 10:30 a.m.

The annual “Meet the Players Day/Fan Fest,” hosted by The S.T.A.T.E Club, is set for Saturday, Aug. 25, from 3 p.m.-6 p.m. School supplies will be given away by Bulldog coaches and players to the first 120 kids in attendance.

Five (5) former Bulldogs will be inducted into the 2018 South Carolina State Hall of Fame during a special induction Ceremony Friday, Sept. 14th at Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center. Tickets are still available at $50 per person or $450 per table (10). For more information, contact the SC State Ticket Office.

Story by: SC State Athletics