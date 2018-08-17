13th Annual Missions Possible garage sale

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — If you’re looking for some great deals and a chance to help a good cause at the same time, we have just the event for you.

The Shandon United Methodist Church is holding its annual Missions Possible garage sale today, Friday August 18th. Clothing, exercise equipment and everything in between is available at the church on Divine street next to Dreher High school.

The best part is all of the money goes to a variety of charities, many of which are based right here in the Midlands.

the garage sale runs tomorrow from eight in the morning until two thirty in the afternoon and then again Saturday from 8 until one.