Carrie Underwood tickets for Colonial Life Arena to go on sale

COLUMBIA,SC (WOLO)– Fans in Columbia will get a chance to see country superstar Carrie Underwood.

On Wednesday, Colonial Life Arena announced Underwood is bringing her ‘Cry Pretty Tour 360’ to the Capital city.

Underwood will be in Columbia on September 29 of 2019.

The stage for the event will cover the entire length of the arena floor, giving audiences a 360 degree view.

Tickets go on sale Friday, August 17 at 10 am.