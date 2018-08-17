Gamecock women’s soccer opens season against Fordham Friday night

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The University of South Carolina begins the 2018 campaign officially on Friday when Fordham comes to Stone Stadium. The game is set for 7:00 p.m. ET and will be aired on SEC Network Plus. The Gamecocks will also host the College of Charleston on Sunday at 7:00 p.m.

The 2018 season began with a scoreless draw this past Saturday against the University of South Florida at Stone Stadium. The two teams played three 30 minute periods with the Gamecocks testing numerous different lineups during the contest.

Carolina played 26 different players during the match, seeing the return of Simone Wark who is coming off an injury in 2017. The Gamecocks looked to find leadership on the field with captain Grace Fisk absent while playing at the FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup in France. The Gamecocks would play both Mikayla Krzeczowski and Alexis McMullen during the game in goal, each playing 45 minutes with McMullen picking up a game-high three saves.

Following the opening weekend of the regular season at home, Carolina will play a third straight game at home before playing on the road for the first time in 2018. The Gamecocks will host rival Clemson on Aug. 23 at 7:00 p.m. on the SEC Network then hit the road to take on NC State in Raleigh, N.C. on Aug. 26 at 1:00 p.m.