Lexington County teacher arrested for sexual conduct with former student in classroom

LEXINGTON, SC (WOLO) – A middle school teacher has been arrested for having a relationship with and kissing a former student at the school last year.

According to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department, Samantha Lynne Knopsnyder, 26, is charged with third degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor. She turned herself in Friday (8/17).

LCSD confirms the contact between Knopsnyder and the victim happened between March and July 2017 when Knopsnyder inappropriately touched the victim while in her Sandhills Middle School classroom.