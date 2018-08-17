Lexington County teacher arrested for sexual conduct with former student in classroom

Samantha Lynne Knopsnyder, 26 (LCSD)

LEXINGTON, SC (WOLO) – A middle school teacher has been arrested for having a relationship with and kissing a former student at the school last year.

According to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department, Samantha Lynne Knopsnyder, 26, is charged with third degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor. She turned herself in Friday (8/17).

LCSD confirms the contact between Knopsnyder and the victim happened between March and July 2017 when Knopsnyder inappropriately touched the victim while in her Sandhills Middle School classroom.

