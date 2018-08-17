Teen who pushed friend off bridge seen in viral video has been charged

WASHINGTON (WOLO, ABC NEWS) – The 18-year-old who pushed her teenage friend off a 60-foot bridge in Washington state, leaving her with mulitiple injuries, has been charged with one count of reckless endangerment.

Prosecutors filed the charge Friday (8/17) with a declaration of probable cause from the arresting officer stating in part, “it is clear that Taylor Smith engaged in conduct which created a substantial risk of death and resulted in serious physical injury to Jordan Holgerson.”

