WATCH: Clemson’s Charone Peake makes leaping touchdown grap

Clemson great and current Jets wideout Charone Peake scored an incredible touchdown Thursday night in New York’s preseason game against the Washington Redskins.

In the fourth, Peake grabbed this touchdown pass from quarterback Teddy Bridgewater.

He finished with two catches for 29 yards.

Peake was drafted by the Jets in the seventh round of the 2016 NFL Draft. He has 20 catches for 189 yards in 18 games played for New York.