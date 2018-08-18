A’ja Wilson, Aces come up just short as Wings secure final playoff spot

LAS VEGAS, NV — Las Vegas’ quest for a postseason berth came to an end Friday evening in the Lone Star State, as the Wings eked out a 107-102 decision. thereby clinching the eight seed in the WNBA playoffs. It was a must-win game for the Aces, as Dallas owned the tiebreaker between the teams.

The Wings scored the first two points of the game, but Las Vegas netted 15 of the nest 19 to go up by nine, 15-6, with 6:05 to go in the first quarter.

Dallas chipped away at the Aces’ advantage throughout the course of the game, finally taking the lead for the first time since their first possession with 2:34 to go in the third.

It was still a tie game, 88-88, with 7:44 to go in the game, but the Wings scored the next six points, and never trailed again the rest of the way.

Dallas scored seven straight points late in the game to stretch its lead to 10 and steal the game.

Former Gamecock A’ja Wilson (34 points) scored in double figures for the 32nd time this season, tying Candace Parker for the second most consecutive double-digit games to start a career. Cynthia Cooper holds the record with 92 straight.