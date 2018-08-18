Blythewood, Gamecock great scores touchdown in Jaguars preseason game

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — A former Blythewood High and Gamecock running back scored the game-winning touchdown for the Jacksonville Jaguars Saturday.

Brandon Wilds punched it in from the one-yard line in the fourth quarter to give Jacksonville a 13-10 lead on the Vikings.

Wilds played for the Gamecocks from 2011 to 2015, but went undrafted in 2016. He signed with the Falcons, but was waived in September. He went on to play for the Jets, Browns and now the Jaguars.