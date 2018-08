Gamecock offensive lineman from Lugoff out with knee injury

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — The Gamecocks will lose an offensive lineman for a month, according to Will Muschamp.

On Saturday, freshman lineman Wyatt Campbell, out of Lugoff-Elgin High School, had a scope on his meniscus and will have to sit out a month.

Campbell was a three-star recruit in the class of 2018 and considered a top 20 recruit in the state.