Gamecocks announce backup quarterback to Jake Bentley in 2018

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — After Saturday’s scrimmage, Will Muschamp announced the Gamecocks’ backup quarterback to Jake Bentley.

According to Muschamp, USC redshirt senior Michael Scarnecchia will serve as Bentley’s backup for the 2018 season, beating out both Jay Uruch and true freshman Dakereon Joyner for the job.

Scarnecchia appeared in two games last season and did not attempt a pass.

The Gamecocks kick off the season against Coastal on Sept. 1.