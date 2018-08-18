Muschamp announces frontrunner for starting kicker

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — Gamecock head coach Will Muschamp gave a small update on the kicking competition Saturday.

While competition continues for the starting placekicking duties, if the season started today, Coach Muschamp confirmed that incumbent Parker White would get the nod over graduate transfer Shane Hynes and Alex Woznick.

White started at kicker last season, but struggled the first half of the season. He connected on 14-of-25 field goal attempts overall, but was 10-for-11 inside 40 yards.

He missed his first four field goal attempts before connecting from 31-yards out with just four seconds remaining in the contest to lift the Gamecocks to a 17-16 win over Louisiana Tech.

White has shown tremendous potential, connecting on 11 of his final 15 field goal attempts on the season, with the four misses coming from beyond 45 yards.