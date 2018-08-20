Braves swept by Rockies, still hold slim division lead

ATLANTA (WOLO) – Colorado completed a four-game sweep at SunTrust Park Sunday, defeating the Braves 4-2. But Atlanta still holds a half-game lead of Philadelphia of first place in the NL East exiting the weekend.

The Phillies dropped their second-straight to the Mets Sunday night in a game played in Williamsport, Pa. as part of the Little League World Series festivities, as New York took the contest 8-2.

The Braves (68-55) begin a new series with Pittsburgh Monday, while Philly (68-56) faces Washington.