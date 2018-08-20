Gov. McMaster Lashes Out at Santee-Cooper Board

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)–Governor Henry McMaster says Santee Cooper is a “rogue agency” after the board’s decision to postpone a meeting scheduled for Monday.

The governor says the decision violates the Freedom of Information Act by not providing enough notice of the postponement.

The board’s decision was announced Friday.

The governor added that the decision to postpone the meeting prevents Charlie Condon, his appointed board chair, from determining what members knew prior to the collapse of the VC Summer Project and also damages the Santee-Cooper’s revenue bond rating.

Last week, state lawmakers agreed with the board’s decision to postpone the meeting.

Florence Republican Senator Hugh Leatherman, Lexington Democratic Senator Nicki Setzler, and Edgefield Republican Senator Shane Massey released a statement Friday saying, “We understand that Santee Cooper has decided to postpone the board meeting scheduled to be held Monday. We believe that with the uncertainty of the purported appointment of Charlie Condon as Chairman of the Santee Cooper board and with the potential risks that his participation could cause that this action is the responsible thing to do until the Supreme Court can resolve the matter. We hope that the Court will act quickly so that the Board can resume normal activities as soon as possible.”