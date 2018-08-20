New Food Delivery App Hiring Drivers in the Midlands
Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– A new food to-go app is delivering 200 jobs to the Midlands.
According to the company, Waitr is a restaurant on-demand app that will debut in Columbia this Thursday.
The app will compete with similar services like Grub Hub, Uber Eats, and 256-ToGo.
A spokesperson for Eaitr says several area businesses have signed up for the service.
With the coming demand, the company says they need drivers.
to apply go to https://waitrapp.com/become-a-driver.