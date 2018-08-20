USC’s Jackson medically unable to play football

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Gamecocks redshirt freshman defensive back Tayvn Jackson announced on social media Sunday that he will be retiring from football because of medical issues that will cut short his career at Carolina and beyond.

“To start this off, I’ve been experiencing hard times since I’ve arrived to college but always managed to see through,” Jackson said in his post on Instagram. “I appreciate all of the support from my family, friends, and teammates. Without you guys especially my teammates I wouldn’t have gotten this far. The decision was made based on my future and what will come. I have been medically disqualified to play football again due to my sickle cell but USC is still honoring my scholarship and I’ll finish school with a degree. I thank everyone and keep me in your prayers. Spurs up. – T. Jack”

Jackson came to Columbia via Rickards High School in Tallahassee, Fla., ranked as the 98th best cornerback in the class of 2016 by ESPN.

He suffered a hamstring injury in the first scrimmage of 2017 fall camp. While Jackson dressed for the first time at Texas A&M in 2017, he never saw game action and was redshirted. He was sidelined in the spring by similar hamstring issues.

Tavyn switched positions to play safety for the 2018 season.

Because he will be placed on medical hardship, the Gamecocks’ program can give his scholarship to another player while he continues to use it academically.