Wilson sweeps WNBA Rookie of the Month honors

LAS VEGAS (WOLO) – For the third time in a row, Gamecocks alum and Aces star A’ja Wilson was awarded the WNBA Rookie of the Month honor, sweeping the title for June, July, and now August.

The Hopkins native and former Heathwood Hall star averaged 22.8 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks per game in eight contests in August.

While Las Vegas finished one win shy of a playoff berth, Wilson ends her first go in the pros as the overwhelming front runner for WNBA Rookie of the Year. She finished the regular season tied for third with Phoenix star Diana Taurasi with 20.7 points per game for 2018. A’ja also ended up fifth in total rebounds (8.0) and blocks (1.7).