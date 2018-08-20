Wilson’s rookie season ends, Vegas loses to Atlanta

LAS VEGAS (WOLO) – A’ja Wilson’s first season in the pros has come to a close.

The Gamecock great and front runner for WNBA Rookie of the Year scored a game-high 21 points and pulled down 7 rebounds in her Aces’ 93-78 loss to the Atlanta Dream Sunday night.

Las Vegas (14-20) was eliminated from postseason contention when they lost to fellow USC national champions Allisha Gray, Kaela Davis, and the Dallas Wings (15-19) Friday night 107-102. The eight top teams in the league advance to the Playoffs, while the bottom four wait till next spring for the 2019 season. First round games start Tuesday.

Rookie Season… ✔️???????? — A'ja Wilson (@_ajawilson22) August 20, 2018

Inaugural Season ✔️

SZN 2 coming ???? pic.twitter.com/0pjhSah9e0 — Las Vegas Aces ♦️♠️ (@LVAces) August 20, 2018

Wilson will take the court next as she begins her international career in China. She signed a four-month deal with the Shanxi Flame of the Western China Basketball Association earlier this month. Her contract officially starts in October.