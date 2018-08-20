Wilson’s rookie season ends, Vegas loses to Atlanta
LAS VEGAS (WOLO) – A’ja Wilson’s first season in the pros has come to a close.
The Gamecock great and front runner for WNBA Rookie of the Year scored a game-high 21 points and pulled down 7 rebounds in her Aces’ 93-78 loss to the Atlanta Dream Sunday night.
Las Vegas (14-20) was eliminated from postseason contention when they lost to fellow USC national champions Allisha Gray, Kaela Davis, and the Dallas Wings (15-19) Friday night 107-102. The eight top teams in the league advance to the Playoffs, while the bottom four wait till next spring for the 2019 season. First round games start Tuesday.
Wilson will take the court next as she begins her international career in China. She signed a four-month deal with the Shanxi Flame of the Western China Basketball Association earlier this month. Her contract officially starts in October.