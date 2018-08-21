Dozier signs two-way deal with Celtics

BOSTON (WOLO) – Former Carolina guard and Spring Valley alum PJ Dozier officially signed a two-way contract deal with the Boston Celtics, the team announced Tuesday.

Deal terms were not made public.

The former Gamecock star who stayed home to help lead USC to the 2017 Final Four, the first in program history, went undrafted leaving school after his sophomore season. Dozier spent his first year in professional basketball also on a two-way deal with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Two-way deals allow for a player to bounce back and forth between their NBA franchise and their corresponding minor league affiliate in the G League.

PJ started 38 of his 43 games played with the Oklahoma City Blue in 2017-18, scoring 12.9 points per game, adding up 5.6 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 1.4 steals on average. He made two appearances with the Thunder in the Association on February 8.

Dozier also spent 2018 NBA Summer League with OKC, scoring 11 points a game in five contests. He was a member of the Los Angeles Lakers’ Summer League roster in 2017.

Boston, who was one win away from the NBA Finals last season, has the Maine Red Claws as their G League affiliate.