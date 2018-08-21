Former Gamecock, Spring Valley alum named Winthrop pitching coach

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WOLO) – According to a report by D1 Baseball, former Gamecocks pitcher and Spring Valley alum Austin Hill has been promoted to the role of pitching coach at Winthrop.

Hill had previously been on the team’s staff as a volunteer assistant.

COACHING NEWS: With Clint Chrysler gone to #NCState, @WinthropBasebal has promoted former @GamecockBasebll pitcher Austin Hill to pitching coach. Hill previously was #Winthrop’s volunteer assistant. #BigSouth @BigSouthBase — Kendall Rogers (@KendallRogers) August 20, 2018

Way to go former Spring Valley QB and baseball player Austin Hill!! Great hire for Winthrop! @hill2austin https://t.co/F9Xy1URa2p — Robin Bacon (@CoachRobinBacon) August 20, 2018

Hill was a member of the Gamecocks recruiting class of 2012. He also played quarterback for the Vikings in high school.

Hill was a redshirt at Carolina in 2013, later transferring to USC Lancaster and then UNC Pembroke.