Former Gamecock, Spring Valley alum named Winthrop pitching coach
ROCK HILL, S.C. (WOLO) – According to a report by D1 Baseball, former Gamecocks pitcher and Spring Valley alum Austin Hill has been promoted to the role of pitching coach at Winthrop.
Hill had previously been on the team’s staff as a volunteer assistant.
Hill was a member of the Gamecocks recruiting class of 2012. He also played quarterback for the Vikings in high school.
Hill was a redshirt at Carolina in 2013, later transferring to USC Lancaster and then UNC Pembroke.