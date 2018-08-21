Gamecocks’ Samuel, Clemson’s Ferrell and Wilkins honored by ESPN

(WOLO) – Deebo Samuel joins Clemson’s Clelin Ferrell and Christian Wilkins as first-team selections on ESPN’s Preseason All-American roster released Tuesday.

Samuel was selected on the same day as a second-team pick for the Associated Press’ selections, also as an all-purpose player, while Wilkins and and Ferrell were also first-team nods for the AP.

ESPN wrote the following about the three players representing Palmetto State programs:

Deebo Samuel – All-Purpose:

“A broken leg ended Samuel’s 2017 season after just three games, but he’s back for 2018 and warrants consideration as one of the best threats in the country with the ball in his hands. Look no further than his explosive 2016 campaign, when Samuel had 1,320 all-purpose yards and became one of just six Power 5 players in the past five years to record a passing, rushing, receiving and kickoff-return touchdown in the same season.”

Clelin Ferrell – DE:

“Clemson’s defensive line has four potential first-round draft picks starting, so it’s saying something that it was Ferrell who led the team in sacks (9.5) and tackles for loss (18) in 2017. Since emerging as a star down the stretch in 2016, Ferrell has been as fierce an edge rusher as there is in college football. He’s tallied 24 tackles for loss in his past 17 games, including twice last season totaling five or more in a single contest.”

Christian Wilkins – DT:

“As if Clemson’s defensive line wasn’t already going to be good, the surprising news that Wilkins would return for his senior season pushed this unit into the potential “greatest line of all time” conversation. Wilkins isn’t eager to discuss that, however. He’s got more immediate goals, namely getting the Tigers to the College Football Playoff for the fourth consecutive season. Wilkins is a beast in the interior, but his versatility — working off the edge, working in the offense’s power package, catching passes on fake punts and even playing a little safety in this year’s spring game — is what sets him apart from other 300-pound defensive linemen.”

ESPN contributed to this article.