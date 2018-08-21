Here’s everything you need to know before the Beyonce’ and Jay-Z concert

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — If you plan on driving in or around the Williams Brice Stadium you may very well find yourself forced to take an alternate route. According to the Columbia Police Department, roads have been blocked as crews prepare for the On The Run II tour, featuring Beyonce and Jay-Z.

Road Closures

Road closures will continue through Wednesday along George Rogers Boulevard which is currently closed between Bluff and Key Road.

CPD says they will be in the area conducting traffic control to help SCDOT with these roads closures. Expect to see heavy traffic congestion in this area through the concert date, which is set for today, Tuesday August 21st.

Below are the dates and times provided by the Columbia Police Department for road closures you will need to know.

School Closures

Richland School District One announced plans for early dismissal of 6 of their schools that run in and around Williams Brice Stadium to avoid school buses from getting stuck in the heavy traffic expected on the day of the Concert. The Schools affected are listed below.

Dreher High School

Olympia Learning Center

A.C. Moore

Rosewood

South Kilbourne Elementary School

Hand Middle School

All other schools in that district will dismiss at their regular time.

What NOT to bring into the Stadium for the Concert

While bags are not encouraged, the following outlines the bags that are permitted:

Clear plastic, vinyl or PVC bags that do not exceed 12″ x 6″ x 12″ — A logo no larger than 4.5″ x 3.4″ can be displayed on one side of a permissible clear bag.

One-gallon clear plastic freezer bag (Ziploc bag or similar)

Small clutch bags no larger than 4.5″ x 6.5″ — approximately the size of a hand, with or without a handle or strap

Medically necessary items (after proper inspection at specified gates)

Prohibited bags include, but are not limited to:

Purses larger than a clutch bag

Briefcases

Backpacks

Fanny packs

Cinch/Drawstring bags

Luggage of any kind

Computer bags

Diaper bags

Binocular cases

Camera bags

Non-approved seat cushions, which include large traditional seat cushions that have pockets, zippers, compartments or covers

This policy is specific to bags and is not an all-inclusive list of items that are prohibited. A complete list of prohibited items is available here.

Shuttle Services Offered/Parking

The Comet is helping those of you going to the concert get to and from the show a little easier. We’ve added a link for you below.

Going to the On The Run Tour? Why pay $85 for parking when you can Catch The COMET for $3 round trip?! Park at The State Museum or the Lincoln St. Garage. Shuttle starts at 5:30pm 08.21.18! Track the bus on Transloc App & search for OTR II Shuttle! pic.twitter.com/I2dnl7a5DY — The COMET (@CatchTheCOMET) August 17, 2018