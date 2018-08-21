Panthers offensive line takes another hit, Matt Kalil week-to-week

CHARLOTTE (WOLO) – Panthers’ starting left tackle Matt Kalil has had an arthroscopic procedure on his right knee, putting him in jeopardy of missing the start of the 2018 season.

Entering his second season with Carolina after signing a five year, $55.5 million contract before 2017, Kalil met with Dr. James Andrews in Florida Monday for a second opinion on his knee, having the operation after recommendation.

According to the team’s head athletic traininger Ryan Vermillion, Matt’s status will be evaluated on a “weekly basis”.

The Panthers are also down their starting right tackle, after Daryl Williams went down indefinitely with a dislocated right patella and torn MCL in his right knee days into camp. Amini Silatolu also has a torn meniscus in his left knee. He was in line to start at left guard.

The Panthers play the Patriots in their third preseason game Friday. The season opener against the Cowboys is September 9.