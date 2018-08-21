Undocumented immigrant arrested for murder of missing Iowa college student

IOWA (WOLO) – Police in Iowa revealed Tuesday (8/22) they found the body of missing college student Mollie Tibbets.

She vanished while jogging more than a month ago.

Authorities have a suspect in custody and they say he was in the US illegally.

Authorities say Cristhian Bahena Rivera led them to Tibbets’ remains and confessed to the crime.

If convicted, the suspect could face life in prison.

Watch the video above for the full story.