Former Gamecock joining Holbrook on Charleston staff

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Former University of South Carolina standout and Georgia College assistant coach and recruiting coordinator Nolan Belcher has joined the College of Charleston baseball team as a volunteer assistant, announced head coach Chad Holbrook on Wednesday.

“Nolan is a winner in every sense of the word,” Holbrook said. “He is a two-time national champion [with South Carolina] and has enjoyed tremendous success throughout his entire baseball career. As a young coach, he was an instrumental part of successful teams at USC Aiken and Georgia College. Last year’s Georgia College team went 44-12, including an incredible 26-4 record in the Peach Belt Conference, while winning the regular season and tournament championships. We are thrilled to add Nolan to our coaching staff, and we welcome him and his wife Rachel to the Cougar Family!”

Belcher comes to Charleston from NCAA Division II Georgia College, where he served as an assistant coach last season. He previously spent two seasons at USC Aiken, spending one season as the pitching coach and one as the recruiting coordinator.

A native of Augusta, Ga., Belcher made three consecutive trips to the College World Series with South Carolina, winning back-to-back national championships in 2010 and 2011 and finishing runner-up the following year. Belcher logged more than 250 innings over his career in Columbia, making a total of 38 starts while finishing his career with an 18-13 record and a 3.30 ERA.