Gamecock freshman called up for Iceland World Cup qualifications

Reykjavik, Iceland – Freshman Selma Sol Magnusdottir has been named as one of the 23 players for the Iceland women's soccer nation team, announced by the Football Association of Iceland announced yesterday. Iceland will play a pair of games at the start of September against Germany and the Czech Republic as a part of the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup qualification. Magnusdottir will leave to join the Iceland national team on Saturday August 25. Iceland will play against Germany on September 1st and then against the Czech Republic on September 4th. With the dates of those games Magnusdottir will miss games against NC State (Aug. 26), William & Mary (Aug. 30) and Purdue (Sept. 2).

This will not be the first time Magnusdottir has played with the Iceland national team. She has played in a total of six games with the national team, 11 games with the U19 squad and 15 with the U17 team. She has scored two goals in those 32 games. Magnusdottir has started both games this season for the Gamecocks in the midfield. She has been a part of two of the three goals scored in 2018. “Being a part of these first goals, there was so much emotion and everyone was so hyped,” Magnusdottir said after the games.

Grace Fisk plays in her final game of the FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup on Friday , and will return with the team shortly after that. This will be the second time this season the Gamecocks will have to play without a starter due to international play. Junior captainplays in her final game of the FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup, and will return with the team shortly after that. Although she leaves for the NC State game, Magnusdottir will be able to experience her first game against rival Clemson on Thursday at 7:00 p.m. along with the rest of the Gamecocks. That game is set to air on the SEC Network.