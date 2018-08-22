Search called off for bodies of victims claimed by serial killer Todd Kohlhepp

SPARTANBURG, SC (WOLO) – Deputies in the upstate say they have called off a search for two possible bodies connected to convicted serial killer Todd Kohlhepp.

The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office says numerous deputies found no evidence during a thorough search to support Kohlhepp’s claim of additional victims.

Kohlhepp allegedly refused to show them the location of the bodies.

Sheriff Chuck Wright said, “I am going to go ahead and put this out to everybody, this is going to be the last time this happens until he gives me some specifics that I can corroborate with, because, I don’t want this to be one of those things he wants to stay relevant.”

Kohlhepp is already serving life in prison for seven murders and keeping a woman locked up in a storage container.