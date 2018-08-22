Suspect Wanted for Touching Woman in Target

Lexington, S.C. (WOLO)– Lexington police are looking for a man they say inappropriately touched a woman in Target on Sunset Blvd.

Investigators say on August 10th the suspect approached the woman and began touching her on her inner thigh.

When she confronted the suspect, investigators say he claimed it was an accident and and walked away.

Police describe the suspect as a slender white male who is approximately six foot tall with dark

brown hair and dark brown facial hair.

If you recognize the man in the attached surveillance image call the Lexington Police Department or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.